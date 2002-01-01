Company Profile

Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd. logo
Shenzhen SETEC power Co.,Ltd is a leading and professional manufacturer of power supply, has been trusted and respected by our customers for more than 8 years. With professional experience and loyal practical service, our business can be divided into four parts:

DC AC Inverter ( off grid inverter, on-grid solar inverter, solar pump inverter)
DC DC Converter
Rectifier
Battery Load Tester( BTS)

Our Goal

We emphasize "Quality + Service+ Prices" in our business.

Contact Information

Address
# 199,Setec Industrial Park, Dakan Villiage, Xili Town, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518055 45
Phone
(86)755 26527137

Social Media