Shenzhen SETEC power Co.,Ltd is a leading and professional manufacturer of power supply, has been trusted and respected by our customers for more than 8 years. With professional experience and loyal practical service, our business can be divided into four parts:



DC AC Inverter ( off grid inverter, on-grid solar inverter, solar pump inverter)

DC DC Converter

Rectifier

Battery Load Tester( BTS)



Our Goal



We emphasize "Quality + Service+ Prices" in our business.