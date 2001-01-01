Shenzhen Sunlike Energy Technology Co.,Limited

SUNLIKE Energy Technology Co.,Limited manufacturer solar battery,AGM Sealed Lead Acid Battery and Solar Gel Battery 2V/6V/12V since 2001, mainly used for solar,wind,ups,inverter and telecom, emergency and security systems.

Our products had adopted CE, IEC, ISO9001, ISO14001 certificates, we are committed to providing top quality product, the highest level of customer service, competitive pricing, speedy delivery and a comprehensive, cutting-edge product offering.

Any inquiry, pls contact us !