Company Profile
Shenzhen Taipo Energy Technology Co.,Ltd
Taipo Energy is manufacturer and trading company of solar panel and solar cell. By long-term cooperation with tier 1 solar module manufacturers in China, we can get their stock at low cost and enjoy exclusive OEM service at competitive price.
We can supply: Taipo, Talesun, Suntech, BYD, GCL,Yingli,Jinko,JA, Sunpower, Q cells solar panels
Talesun, Suntech, Jinko,Sunpower,Q cells
Skype:live:sales02-4814 Line: taiposolar
Email: sales02@taipo-tech.com
Whatsapp:+86-15527915812
Web: www.taipo-tech.com
We can supply: Taipo, Talesun, Suntech, BYD, GCL,Yingli,Jinko,JA, Sunpower, Q cells solar panels
Talesun, Suntech, Jinko,Sunpower,Q cells
Skype:live:sales02-4814 Line: taiposolar
Email: sales02@taipo-tech.com
Whatsapp:+86-15527915812
Web: www.taipo-tech.com
Contact Information
- Address
- Room 906,Rongchao Binhai building B, Bao'an district, Shenzhen, China 518000 45
- Phone
- +8615527915812
- sales02@taipo-tech.com
- Website
- http://www.taipo-tech.com