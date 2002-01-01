Company Profile
Shenzhen Yicai Lighting Co.,Ltd
"Shenzhen Yicai Lighting Co.,Ltd is a high-tech enterprise specializes in LED lighting which supplies professional design, R&D,production, and sales services. Equipped with advanced mechanical processing shop, automatic surface mount system workshop, optical testing instrument and perfect aging shop, the lighting products developed by us are with fine appearance grade, good metallic feeling and standardized with international dimensions. We use thermal conductivity of aluminum as the radiating m
Contact Information
- Address
- Floor 4,Block B,Laowei second industry zone,Longhua Town,Shenzhen China, Shenzhen, guangdong 518000 45
- Phone
- 0086-755-28446821
- sales@yicai-china.com
- Website
- http://www.yicailighting.com/