Company Profile
Shenzhen YTH Technology Co., Ltd
Shenzhen YTH Technology Co.,Ltd is a professional manufacturer of solar photovoltaic
industry, which specializes in providing solar products: solar cells, integrated solar LED
lights and appliance system.
Our advantadges:
1. good price
2. nice quality
3. high efficiency
4. stable performance
5. superior service
6. fast delivery
industry, which specializes in providing solar products: solar cells, integrated solar LED
lights and appliance system.
Our advantadges:
1. good price
2. nice quality
3. high efficiency
4. stable performance
5. superior service
6. fast delivery
Contact Information
- Address
- 5F Block21 Tongfuyu Industrial Park Dalang Street Longhua District Shenzhen China, Shenzhen, Guangdong 518109 45
- Phone
- 0086-0755-88605558
- ythsolar@hotmail.com
- Website
- http://www.ythsolar.com