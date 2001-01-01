Shenzhen Yuzhong Electronics Co., Ltd. was established in 2001, which specializes in high-frequency switching power supply and battery charger development, design, production, sales and service.



Most of our products have passed the certification of UL, CE, TUV, PSE, CCC, FCC, EMC, LVD, CB, C-Tick, BSMI, ROHS etc.

Our products sold all over the world and can meet the electric vehicles/golf cart/sightseeing tour/solar plug for charging and the use of a variety of battery-powered devices.