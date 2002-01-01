Company Profile
Sheridan CPA
We are a full-service accounting firm established in 1983. We offer a broad range of services for business owners, executives, and independent professionals. We are affordable, experienced, and friendly. We are experts in advising clients on the structuring of renewable energy tax equity financing, including financial modeling and project due diligence, as well as the commercial and tax aspects of deals.
Contact Information
- Address
- One International Place, Suite 1400, Boston, MA 02110 227
- Phone
- (617) 535-7779
- Christine@Sherico.com
- Website
- http://www.Sherico.com