Sheth Fabricators Private Limited

Dorplus is the world's leading manufacturer of hollow metal doors and frames.We make Commercial Steel Doors and frames,Residential steel doors and frames for safety and security.We lead the industry through our long-term commitment to the construction industry's Owners, Developers, Architects, Contractors, and our Distributor partners.



Dorplus is DIN EN ISO 9001:2001 Certified hollow metal doors and frames manufacturing company with D&B D-U-N-S certification.