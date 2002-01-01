Company Profile
SHEWIT Inc.
An independent sustainability and environmental engineering consulting service on alternative energy sources and recovery of energy from waste. Urban and rural waste is an abundant energy source beyond the renewable natural energy sources wind, solar and biomass. We will provide you a customized solutions that best fits your situations. We design and consult you with latest state of art technology solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5419 W TRopicana Ave 1006, Las Vegas, NV 89103 227
- Phone
- 702-238-3632
- Website
- http://www.shewitinc.com