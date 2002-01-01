Company Profile

Shijiazhuang Duwa Piping Co.,Ltd

Shijiazhuang Duwa Piping Co.,Ltd logo
At Shijiazhuang Duwa Piping Co.,Ltd, you will find an extensive range of Flanges,bline flange, Pipe Fittings, Pipe, Valves, Gaskets and other spare parts for industrial use - more than 50 product types available in over 400 sizes and 20 materials.

Why Choose DUWA:

1 Short delivery: 3days Ex-works

2 Quality Guarantee period is 3rd times than others

3 Whole-package piping material supplier

4 0 quality complaint in 5 years, export to 123 countries and districts, 1000 projects

Contact Information

Address
No.25 Tangu Street, Shijiazhuang, Hebei 050000 45
Phone
86 311 89839865

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