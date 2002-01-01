At Shijiazhuang Duwa Piping Co.,Ltd, you will find an extensive range of Flanges,bline flange, Pipe Fittings, Pipe, Valves, Gaskets and other spare parts for industrial use - more than 50 product types available in over 400 sizes and 20 materials.



Why Choose DUWA:



1 Short delivery: 3days Ex-works



2 Quality Guarantee period is 3rd times than others



3 Whole-package piping material supplier



4 0 quality complaint in 5 years, export to 123 countries and districts, 1000 projects