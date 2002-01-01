Company Profile

Shin-Yain Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shin-Yain Industrial Co., Ltd. logo
SYIC specialises in manufacturing of precision CNC tool holders, boring head, collet chucks, cutting tools and accessories. On the principle of "Quality creates reputation; reputation ensures quality, SYIC pass the accreditation of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 serving you the best quality.

Contact Information

Address
No.198, Jingpu Rd., Qingshui Dist., Taichung City, Taiwan 436 210
Phone
886-4-26237575

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