Company Profile
Shin-Yain Industrial Co., Ltd.
SYIC specialises in manufacturing of precision CNC tool holders, boring head, collet chucks, cutting tools and accessories. On the principle of "Quality creates reputation; reputation ensures quality, SYIC pass the accreditation of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 serving you the best quality.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.198, Jingpu Rd., Qingshui Dist., Taichung City, Taiwan 436 210
- Phone
- 886-4-26237575
- syic8@ms16.hinet.net
- Website
- http://www.tool-holder-syic.com/