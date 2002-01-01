Shinestar Steel Group Co.,Ltd

Established in 1993, Shinestar Holdings Group is the integrated steel procurement service provider, based on China and serving the global, to supply overall service including production, purchasing, marketing, processing, logistics, infomation for domestic and foreign purchaser. With registered capital of 280 million, Shinestar has been awarded the China's top 500 private enterprises, China's top 50 steel sales, Hunan's top 100 private enterprises.