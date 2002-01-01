Shiply.com is a green transport solution. We are the UK transport marketplace where users can list items to move and get competitive quotes from transport providers already making similar journeys. By making use of spare capacity in delivery lorries we have been helping to cut down on wasteful journeys and CO2 emissions.



So far we have had 6,000 transport providers and 44,000 users signed up and saved more than two million kilograms unnecessary CO2 emissions.