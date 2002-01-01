Company Profile
Shiv Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.
Shiv Technolabs provides the best grocery app development service. As a leading company in this field, we create user-friendly apps using the latest technologies, like React Native and Flutter. Our team ensures your app has all the features you need, like easy inventory management and secure payment options. We use smart algorithms to make your app engaging and efficient. Trust us to give your grocery business the boost it needs in the digital world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3120, Kirwin avenue, Mississauga, Ontario L5A3R2 39
- Phone
- 16475100106
- gohelmeet91@gmail.com