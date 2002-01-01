Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group
Inventing Simple® isn't just a slogan to us, it's a way of life. Using simple plug-and-play ideology, we revolutionized solar installations in 2003 with our Interconnect Systemâ„¢. Our harnessing system is now the gold standard EPC's use around the world. By using simple ideas, we are making solar energy a more affordable and clean power source for future generations.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1400 Shoals Way, Portland, TN 37148 227
- Phone
- (615) 451-1400
- sales@shoals.com
- Website
- http://www.shoals.com