Shockwave Motors, Inc.

Shockwave Motors is an SAE certified national & international motorcycle manufacturer. We make electric cars cool by providing a high performance, three-wheeled, three-passenger, all-electric roadster that's convenient, pollution free, economical, safe, & just plain fun to drive! The Defiant EV3 Electric Roadster is a hardtop/convertible seating three people. It has a single charge range of 100 mile & recharges from a 120-volt outlet (approximately 8 hours) providing a daily range of 200 miles.