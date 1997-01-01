Shree Ganesh Industrial Control (SGICNashik) is a vibrant and fast growing group led by a first generation entrepreneur Mr. Ravindra B.Zope. After established in the year 1997, the diversification was seen in electrical control panel and subsequently the fabrication, manufacturing all types of DB boxes, electrical switch gear board, APFC ,PDB,MCC panels etc. Activity has seen the business in the upward growth curve.