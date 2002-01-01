Sidel Global Environmental LLC

Sidel Global has developed a Carbon Capture Utilization System that will affordably remove over 90% of the CO2 out of the full exhaust streams from coal fired power plants.

We turn the CO2 into good paying full time jobs and money.

We use an earth based sorbent to absorb the CO2 which in turn produces 3 useful-saleable earth based products. This Carbon Capture Utilization System has an ROI that will return the invested funds to the investing Utility Company.

https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo