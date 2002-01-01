Sidel Systems USA Inc.

The Sidel SRU Flue Gas Condenser is designed to recover the heat energy from the waste exhaust gases of natural gas fired appliances, making this recovered heat energy available to be utilized in the building or facility where it was combusted.

This recovered heat energy can be used for space heating or to heat the domestic water, or even to heat the swimming pool.

Instead of hot exhaust, COOL exhaust will be vented.

What natural gas is not wasted today, will be there to be used another day.