Company Profile
Siemens AG
Our Energy Sector is one of the world's leading suppliers of a wide range of products, solutions and services in the field of energy technology. We enable customers to generate, transmit and distribute electrical power at the highest levels of efficiency. We also help them produce, convert and transport the primary fuels oil and gas. We're the only manufacturer worldwide with know-how, products, solutions and key components spanning the entire energy conversion chain.
Contact Information
- Address
- Wittelsbacherplatz 2, Munich, Germany 80333 227
- Phone
- +49 (800) 225 53 36
- Website
- http://www.siemens.com/energy