Company Profile

Siemens AG

Siemens AG logo
Our Energy Sector is one of the world's leading suppliers of a wide range of products, solutions and services in the field of energy technology. We enable customers to generate, transmit and distribute electrical power at the highest levels of efficiency. We also help them produce, convert and transport the primary fuels oil and gas. We're the only manufacturer worldwide with know-how, products, solutions and key components spanning the entire energy conversion chain.

Contact Information

Address
Wittelsbacherplatz 2, Munich, Germany 80333 227
Phone
+49 (800) 225 53 36

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