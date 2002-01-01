Sigma-HSE is a globally recognised process safety company that provide a range of bespoke consultancy, testing and training solutions. Our team provide actionable and cost effective insights and data via our ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing house (MIE, 20L, MIT, LOC, LIT, Thermal Stability, Chemical Reaction Hazards). Our expert consultants provide a range of technical safety services including DSEAR/ATEX, DHA, HAZOP and PSM alongside bespoke training/coaching for manufacturing businesses of all