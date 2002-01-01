There is no better way to take care of your valued ride than by taking it for quality car detailing. At Signature Detailing, we take pride in serving as a premier provider of professional detailing in Salt Lake City. We offer a large variety of auto or truck solutions to deliver the right service you need, to make your vehicle look brand new again. Be it a basic detail to clean your car, or a full paint correction, you can expect us to handle your vehicle with personal attention.