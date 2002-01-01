Company Profile

Sigora Solar

Sigora Solar logo
Sigora Solar is a licensed and insured solar energy system design and installation company. We provide the highest quality turnkey installs and equipment for both residential and commercial projects. Sigora owes its success to its core mission: providing service to customers and our community. Our values are manifest in our process, materials, and community leadership. We offer fair and competitive prices and excellent customer support.

Contact Information

Address
292 Race Avenue, Building #3, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980 227
Phone
5409496553

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