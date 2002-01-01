SIKA Instruments Ltd

SIKA is a leading manufacturer of Sensors, Instrumentation and Calibration equipment used in alternative energy equipment.

Products include, Flow Meters, Flow Switches, Sensors, Temperature Transmitters, Temperature Calibrators, Pressure Calibrators, Thermometers, Pressure Gauges, Temperature Gauges.

All products are manufactured at our head office in Germany and produced to the highest standards, with ISO 17025 approval for our laboratory.