Company Profile
Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.
Silicon Valley Microelectronics (SVM) sells high grade, factory sealed silicon wafers and provides wafer services to Silicon Valley -- and the rest of the world. SVM distributes wafers to the semiconductor and solar industries. SVM ensures long term, consistent supply lines of any silicon wafer product. For wafers that are in stock, same day delivery is available to Bay Area customers and 3 day delivery to anywhere in the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2985 Kifer Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051-0802 227
- Phone
- 408-844-7100
- sales@svmi.com
- Website
- http://www.svmi.com/