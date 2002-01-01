Company Profile

Siliken Canada Corporation

Siliken Canada Corporation logo
SILIKEN is a group of companies specializing in the development of solutions for application in the renewable energy sector. It is present in Spain (Valencia, Albacete and Tenerife), United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe (Italy, France, UK, Germany, SILIKEN is a manufacturer of high quality photovoltaic modules with subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico, Germany and Italy
and is now at our new plant in Windsor Ontario, Canada.•High performance modules with efficiency up to 15.7-Photon lab

Contact Information

Address
1 Yonge St, Suite 1801, Toronto, ON M5E 1W7 39
Phone
416 214 3655

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