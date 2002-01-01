Company Profile
Siliken Canada Corporation
SILIKEN is a group of companies specializing in the development of solutions for application in the renewable energy sector. It is present in Spain (Valencia, Albacete and Tenerife), United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe (Italy, France, UK, Germany, SILIKEN is a manufacturer of high quality photovoltaic modules with subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico, Germany and Italy
and is now at our new plant in Windsor Ontario, Canada.•High performance modules with efficiency up to 15.7-Photon lab
and is now at our new plant in Windsor Ontario, Canada.•High performance modules with efficiency up to 15.7-Photon lab
Contact Information
- Address
- 1 Yonge St, Suite 1801, Toronto, ON M5E 1W7 39
- Phone
- 416 214 3655
- Website
- http://www.siliken.com/