Siliken Canada Corporation

SILIKEN is a group of companies specializing in the development of solutions for application in the renewable energy sector. It is present in Spain (Valencia, Albacete and Tenerife), United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe (Italy, France, UK, Germany, SILIKEN is a manufacturer of high quality photovoltaic modules with subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico, Germany and Italy

and is now at our new plant in Windsor Ontario, Canada.•High performance modules with efficiency up to 15.7-Photon lab