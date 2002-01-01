Silver Tubes

We are one of the leading Exporter & Stockist of Stainless Steel, Inconel, Monel, Hastelloy, Titanium, Nickel & Nickel alloys, Copper & Copper alloys, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel Duplex & Super Duplex Stainless Steel and all types of other steel. We are engaged in manufacturing & exporting of various types of industrial raw material like Pipes, Tubes, Capillary pipes & Tubes, Flanges, Pipe fittings, Forged Fittings, Sheets, Plates, Rods & Bars, Olets, Fasteners and other all types of raw materials