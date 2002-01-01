Hefei Silwall Building Material Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002, Special in the production of system of zeolite molecular sieve for insulating glass, and more than 20 sole agency in different countries.



Silwall Building over the years has always adhered to "quality of products in order to survive, credibility and development services" business purposes. Committed to providing you with high-quality products and services with our professional, dedicated design management team.