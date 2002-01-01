Company Profile

Simnovus Tech Private Limited

Simnovus Tech Private Limited logo
Simnovus is a young test and measurement company offering software-based UE Simulator and NW Emulator to validate 4G and 5G base stations and devices. Simpler licensing model, multi-technology support, and ability to run on commercial off the shelf (COTS) hardware, ensure that the customers get the least total cost of ownership. To know about our product and service, visit our website www.simnovus.com today!

Contact Information

Address
520-523, City Centre, Plot No.05, Sector-12, Dwarka, -110075, INDIA, New Delhi, Delhi 110075 101
Phone
91 1128085036

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