Company Profile
Simnovus Tech Private Limited
Simnovus is a young test and measurement company offering software-based UE Simulator and NW Emulator to validate 4G and 5G base stations and devices. Simpler licensing model, multi-technology support, and ability to run on commercial off the shelf (COTS) hardware, ensure that the customers get the least total cost of ownership. To know about our product and service, visit our website www.simnovus.com today!
Contact Information
- Address
- 520-523, City Centre, Plot No.05, Sector-12, Dwarka, -110075, INDIA, New Delhi, Delhi 110075 101
- Phone
- 91 1128085036
- marketing@simnovus.com
- Website
- https://simnovus.com