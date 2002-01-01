Simon, Eddins & Greenstone, LLP

Dallas, TX - Mesothelioma is one of the rare forms of cancer that puts the victim as well as their families under serious difficulty. There can be a variety of causes to Mesothelioma. Victims of Mesothelioma have to often deal with medical as well as the legal aspects. Asbestos exposure is one of the major causes of Mesothelioma. Mesothelioma treatments are highly expensive and it can drain the family's resources financially besides draining them emotionally. Both the patient and the family suff