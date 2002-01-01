Company Profile
SIMPLEX STEEL INDUSTRIES
SIMPLEX STEEL INDUSTRIES, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, takes immense pleasure to introduce ourselves as a manufacturing unit for all kinds of pipe fittings like Elbow, Bends, Equal & Unequal Tees, Stubends, Eccentric & Concentric Reducers, Caps etc. in various grades of Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel & Alloy Steel.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5, 2nd Floor, Kanji Mansion, 311 SVP Road , opp. 7th Khetwadi, Mumbai- 400004 Maharashtra, India., Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 02266393838
- Website
- https://www.simplexfittings.com