Simultech Australia

A leading supplier of environmental simulation and measurement equipment for more than 16 years, Simultech is the number one choice for industry and research sectors across Australia and New Zealand. They are proud to be suppliers of Weiss Technik, VotschTechnik, EKO and Maastricht Instruments, all of which have rock solid reputations within the industry. Their product range covers test chambers, heat technology/industrial ovens, sport and nutritional science, solar instruments and defence - the