Company Profile
Sincere Tech
We are high-class molds & plastic molding china company located in Changping Town, Dongguan city of China, with the capability to design and build inexpensive and efficient plastic molds and parts and ship products to America, Europe, and the world.China has become a major destination for plastic mold & molding service. Lower prices are the primary incentives for many foreign buyers. Majority foreign buyers find challenges sourcing plastic injection molding from China.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1st floor, 37#,YuanXia Road,YuanJiang Yuan,Changpingzhen, Dongguan, Guangdong 511700, China, Guangdong, Guangdong 511700 45
- Phone
- 76933669997
- netplasticmold@gmail.com
- Website
- https://www.plasticmold.net/