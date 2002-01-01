Sino wheel abrator co

About the Sino WheelAbrator

The Sino wheelAbrator professionals design, technical supporting, manufactures and services shot blasting machine and surface preparation machines and related blasting products for a range of industries, cleaning, derusting, descaling and hardening of surfaces. Improvements can be realized by upgrading to newer technology.

The company has led the way in all aspects of the Surface preparation application solutions for the foundry and forge, metalworking and descaling,