Company Profile

SIP Supply, LLC | Greenix Panels

SIP Supply, LLC | Greenix Panels logo
SIP Supply, LLC is a polyurethane (PUR) panel technology patent holder for high-quality structural insulated panels and owns the premium brand, Greenix®. We have been serving the construction industry, government and military sectors since 2003. A Greenix Panel provides premium thermal efficiency, structural integrity and design flexibility.

Contact Information

Address
P.O. Box 671032, Marietta, GA 30066 227
Phone
770-776-6198

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