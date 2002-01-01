Company Profile
SIP Supply, LLC | Greenix Panels
SIP Supply, LLC is a polyurethane (PUR) panel technology patent holder for high-quality structural insulated panels and owns the premium brand, Greenix®. We have been serving the construction industry, government and military sectors since 2003. A Greenix Panel provides premium thermal efficiency, structural integrity and design flexibility.
Contact Information
- Address
- P.O. Box 671032, Marietta, GA 30066 227
- Phone
- 770-776-6198
- inquiry@sipsupply.com
- Website
- http://sipsupply.com