Company Profile
SIS Solar Ventures Ltd.
We develop solar photovoltaic systems for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Our services include -
> Professional system design, system integration, engineering, installation and site test services;
> Stringent selection of system components to ensure the latest technologies, most innovative design, at the most competitive cost;
> Post installation maintenance services;
> Expert financial information and projection; and
> Financing and debt alternatives.
> Professional system design, system integration, engineering, installation and site test services;
> Stringent selection of system components to ensure the latest technologies, most innovative design, at the most competitive cost;
> Post installation maintenance services;
> Expert financial information and projection; and
> Financing and debt alternatives.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3660 Midland Avenue, Unit 3009, Scarborough, Ontario M1V 0B8 39
- Phone
- 416-825-1530
- Website
- http://www.sissolarventures.com