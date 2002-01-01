Company Profile

SIS Solar Ventures Ltd.

SIS Solar Ventures Ltd. logo
We develop solar photovoltaic systems for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Our services include -

> Professional system design, system integration, engineering, installation and site test services;

> Stringent selection of system components to ensure the latest technologies, most innovative design, at the most competitive cost;

> Post installation maintenance services;

> Expert financial information and projection; and

> Financing and debt alternatives.

Contact Information

Address
3660 Midland Avenue, Unit 3009, Scarborough, Ontario M1V 0B8 39
Phone
416-825-1530

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