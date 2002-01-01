From an ergonomic and operational perspective, SISCO digital clamp meters AC/DC 600A/1000A are engineered to enhance user comfort and accessibility in challenging work environments. Their compact and lightweight construction allows for easy portability between job sites, while the clamp jaw design enables one-handed operation, even in confined or hard-to-reach areas. SISCO true RMS digital clamp meters also feature rugged, shock-resistant housings that protect the device from mechanical damage.