Company Profile
Siska Inc.
Siska is a company specialized in eyelets, grommets, rivets manufacturing, setting dies and machines with more than 60 years of experience serving the garment, millinery, electronics, printing and graphics, medical, and automotive industries.
We have over 250 Million eyelets, grommets, and rivets in stock. Our highly trained staff has always been dedicated to making sure you have the right fastener and machine.
We have over 250 Million eyelets, grommets, and rivets in stock. Our highly trained staff has always been dedicated to making sure you have the right fastener and machine.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8 Rosol Ln, Saddle Brook, New Jersey 07663 227
- Phone
- (800) 393-5381
- sales@siska.com
- Website
- http://siska.com