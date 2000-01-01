SKC, Inc. Photovoltaic Business is a global manufacturer of specialty films for the photovoltaic industry. With a focus on quality and performance, our comprehensive product line includes standard and fast cure EVA encapsulants, & polyester and fluoropolymer materials for PV backsheet. SKC also offers silicon ingots and wafers through its sister division, Solmics. Located in Covington, GA, our technical and customer service teams provide localized support to customers throughout N. America.