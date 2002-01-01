Company Profile

Sky Power Systems

Sky Power Systems logo
We provide free site evaluations, detailed financial analysis, design, installation and maintenance of residential and commercial PV solar electric grid-tie systems.

Licensed (CA #800947, B) bonded and insured ($2 MM) general contractor with installs throughout Northern California.

Contact Information

Address
5823 Shadow Ridge Drive, Castro Valley, CA 94552 227
Phone
510-727-9640

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