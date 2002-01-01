Company Profile
Sky Power Systems
We provide free site evaluations, detailed financial analysis, design, installation and maintenance of residential and commercial PV solar electric grid-tie systems.
Licensed (CA #800947, B) bonded and insured ($2 MM) general contractor with installs throughout Northern California.
Licensed (CA #800947, B) bonded and insured ($2 MM) general contractor with installs throughout Northern California.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5823 Shadow Ridge Drive, Castro Valley, CA 94552 227
- Phone
- 510-727-9640
- info@skypowersystems.com
- Website
- http://www.skypowersystems.com