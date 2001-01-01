Company Profile

SkyFire Energy Inc

SkyFire Energy Inc logo
SkyFire Energy is a leading solar energy company in Canada providing turnkey grid tied and off grid solar electric systems for residential and commercial clients since 2001. SkyFire has completed solar installations in 6 provinces and territories and is a provider of high quality solar modules (panels), inverters, and off grid equipment.

Contact Information

Address
4038 - 7 Street SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 2Y8 39
Phone
1-877-593-4731

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