SkyFuel, Inc. makes an advanced, glass-free parabolic trough solar thermal collector, called the SkyTrough®. SkyFuel solar collectors harness solar radiation to produce steam for electricity generation and industrial applications and are the highest performance, lowest-cost utility-scale Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) system in the world. SkyFuel is also developing next-generation, high-temperature parabolic trough and linear Fresnel systems.