Company Profile
Skytech Metal Pvt.Ltd
As a Stockists & Supplier of Stainless Steel & Metal Products, Skytech Metal (india) Pvt. Ltd. offers an exotic and wide range of Stainless Steel products such as Stainless Steel Bars & Rods, Stainless Steel Angles, Stainless Steel Flat Bars, Stainless Steel Flanges, and Stainless Steel Patta Patti, along with their respective different grades in stock. We service industries across the world requiring these high temperatures, heat resistant and or corrosion resistant alloys.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 36/38, 2nd Pathan Street, 5th Kumbharwada Lane, Mumbai - 400004, Maharashtra, India, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- 02266381317
- Website
- http://www.skytechmetal.com