Company Profile

Skytech Metal Pvt.Ltd

Skytech Metal Pvt.Ltd logo
As a Stockists & Supplier of Stainless Steel & Metal Products, Skytech Metal (india) Pvt. Ltd. offers an exotic and wide range of Stainless Steel products such as Stainless Steel Bars & Rods, Stainless Steel Angles, Stainless Steel Flat Bars, Stainless Steel Flanges, and Stainless Steel Patta Patti, along with their respective different grades in stock. We service industries across the world requiring these high temperatures, heat resistant and or corrosion resistant alloys.

Contact Information

Address
No. 36/38, 2nd Pathan Street, 5th Kumbharwada Lane, Mumbai - 400004, Maharashtra, India, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
Phone
02266381317

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