SM Bioleum Resources Pvt. Ltd. is a technology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of advanced technologies to economically convert biomass into ultra clean, 2nd generation biofuels.

Bioleum is presently in the process of development and subsequent commercialization of the Biomass-to-liquids (BTL) technology.

Bioleum's vision is to overcome scale and feedstock related challenges faced by the conventional BTL plants by adopting a feedstock flexible & modular approach.