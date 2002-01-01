SMA America is the U.S.-based subsidiary of global PV leader SMA Solar Technology AG. SMA is a power conversion, energy management and support service provider for residential through utility-scale photovoltaic systems. SMA's leading range of solar inverters and related technologies spans all power classes and is compatible with all module types, resulting in the largest solutions portfolio in the industry. With 40 years of experience and more than 100 gigawatts of installed capacity, SMA is represented in every major PV market on the planet and continues to lead the industry with unmatched technological innovation, strong service support and educational programs.