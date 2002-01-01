Company Profile

Smart Grid Library

Smart Grid Library logo
The Smart Grid Library and its consulting group, SGL Partners, offer transformational consulting services, insightful analyses, and educational publications focused on Smart Infrastructure. We specialize in pragmatic solutions to complex business challenges for utilities, regulators, and vendors. We design and manage acquisitions and deployments of mission-critical ICT projects and process re-engineering in consumer-facing operations within utilities and other business sectors.

Contact Information

Address
80 Loyola Ave., Menlo Park, CA 94025 227
Phone
650-387-8831

Social Media