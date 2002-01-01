Company Profile
Smart Grid Library
The Smart Grid Library and its consulting group, SGL Partners, offer transformational consulting services, insightful analyses, and educational publications focused on Smart Infrastructure. We specialize in pragmatic solutions to complex business challenges for utilities, regulators, and vendors. We design and manage acquisitions and deployments of mission-critical ICT projects and process re-engineering in consumer-facing operations within utilities and other business sectors.
Contact Information
- Address
- 80 Loyola Ave., Menlo Park, CA 94025 227
- Phone
- 650-387-8831
- Website
- http://www.SmartGridLibrary.com