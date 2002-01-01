Company Profile
Smart Grid Observer
The Smart Grid Observer brings you the latest news and information on a daily basis concerning key technology developments, deployment updates, standards work, business issues, and market trends driving the global smart grid industry. As a service to the industry, we deliver this information free.
Our coverage extends to utilities, equipment vendors, government agencies, standards bodies, industry associations, universities, and research groups associated with the smart grid vision.
Our coverage extends to utilities, equipment vendors, government agencies, standards bodies, industry associations, universities, and research groups associated with the smart grid vision.
Contact Information
- Address
- 565 Garden Road, DeKalb, IL 60115 227
- Phone
- 815-310-3343
- Website
- http://www.smartgridobserver.com