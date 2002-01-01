Company Profile
Smart Hydro Power GmbH
Smart Hydro Power is a small German based engineering company. The company develops, produces and commercializes affordable and environment-friendly kinetic micro hydropower systems. Since its foundation in 2010, the company has worked on several successful projects with internationally renowned partners. The technology is standardized and easily scalable. Although qualifying as "green" the products are positioned as the best alternative for decentralized electrification along rivers. Recently
Contact Information
- Address
- Alte Traubinger Str. 17, Garatshausen, Bavaria 82340 83
- Phone
- +49 (0) 8158 907 897 - 11
- info@smart-hydro.de