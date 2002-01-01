Company Profile
smartblue AG
Smartblue develops and runs software and processes to monitor and optimize zero emission energy systems. As a hardware independent specialist, Smartblue delivers a software service for the maintenance, life-cycle management, production forecasting and remote control of photovoltaic and energy storage systems together in one centralized system. Visit www.smartblue.de for more information.
Contact Information
- Address
- Schertlinstrasse 8, Munich, Bavaria 81379 83
- Phone
- +49 (0)89 41 61 72 410
- info@smartblue.de
- Website
- http://www.smartblue.de