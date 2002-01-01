SMi Group Ltd

The SMi Group is a highly Professional, Independent and Global event producing company that specialises in Business to Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and Training. We create and deliver events within Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical sectors.Our aim is to provide you with the highest Quality Events in Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical sectors, which are timely, relevant and important to you and your company!We pride ourselves on being connected to the best and most Knowledgeable Expert speakers in your business sector. We believe in bringing you together with your peers in order to Learn, Engage, Share and Network with the very best. We hold events in over 30 major cities throughout the world including London, Paris, Singapore and have welcomed over 200k participants from 80 countries to our events.We are Experts in knowing Experts and have been bringing you this Expertise since 1993!